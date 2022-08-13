Central Asia’s largest mosque opens in Kazakhstan

SHAFAQNA-The Noor Sultan , the largest osque, in Central Asia, has been inaugurated in the capital of Kazakhstan.

In a ceremony on Friday, the mosque was opened with the attendance of former president Nursultan Nazarbayev.

“This sacred Friday we opened the beautiful mosque in the Kazakh capital. It is important not only for the capital city but also for all people, Muslims. I would like to thank Allah and to this end, I started construction of this mosque,” Nazarbayev said in the event, Kazinform reported.

The mosque is among the world’s 10 largest as it can host up to 235,000 worshippers.

The total area of the land plot on which the mosque stands is 10 ha, while the total area of the religious construction itself is 68,062 square meters.

The height of the main dome reaches almost 90 meters and its diameter is 62 meters. Its four minarets stand tall at the height of 130 meters.

The construction process started some three years ago at the initiative of Nazarbayev.

The first and the second floors of the mosque house educational classes, a conference hall, a TV studio, and other amenities.

