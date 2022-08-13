International Shia News Agency

Afghanistan: At least 4 Injured in Kabul blast

SHAFAQNA-At least four people were injured in an explosion near an electronic Identity card center in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, on Saturday.

Two Taliban forces were among those injured in the explosion, which was caused by a mine embedded in a motorcycle, TOLO News reported.

The reason and source behind the blast have not been confirmed yet.

Last week, at least three people were killed and seven others suffered injuries in a blast that occurred near the Pul-e-Sokhta area in the west of Kabul. A day before that at least eight people were killed and 18 others injured in Kabul during a Shia community Muharram mourning gathering.

The United Nations mission in Afghanistan had condemned the attack in a majority-Shia area of Kabul causing dozens of casualties.

