Al-Aqsa Mosque: Tens of thousands of Palestinians perform Friday prayer

SHAFAQNA-Tens of thousands of Palestinians performed Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque amid very tight Israeli police restrictions. Israeli police forces were earlier deployed in large numbers throughout the occupied city and near Al-Aqsa’s gates. Hundreds of worshipers were stopped and searched at the entrances to the Mosque.

Earlier in the morning, thousands performed dawn prayer at the Mosque despite the Israeli restrictions. Since the early hours of dawn, thousands of Palestinians gathered at the gates of the site to pray, confirming the Palestinians’ spiritual links to the holy site.

Similar gatherings were also reported in Nablus, Al-Khalil, and Jenin, amid the participation of Palestinian martyrs and prisoners’ families. Last week, Palestinian groups launched calls to intensify presence at Al-Aqsa Mosque in rejection of the Israeli escalated Judaization schemes.

Source: ABNA

