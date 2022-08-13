England: New Bradford Mosque design details are approved

SHAFAQNA- The design details for a new Mosque planned to be built in Bradford in England were approved. The Mosque will be built on the site of an old Bradford pub, the Fountain Inn, on Heaton Road, Heaton. It has been derelict for many years and several plans to redevelop the site failed to come to anything.

Last year, a plan submitted by the nearby Jamia Usmania to demolish the pub and build a Mosque and community center in its place was approved. Further details on appearance and landscaping were set out in an application lodged in June. It said the design would be of contemporary Islamic architecture which would include a minaret and a dome.

“The design and appearance will need to contrast with the established character of the area as it is normal for a religious (and civic) building to have a contrasting and prominent effect on the street scene,” it said.

Conservation officer Jon Ackroyd raised concerns over the design as the site is in the Heaton Estates conservation area and is next to a pair of Grade II-listed houses.

He described the proposed building as “fussy in appearance” and added: “No information is provided to explain how it is felt that this appearance accords with local character and necessarily blends into its context.

“Whilst it is accepted that religious and community buildings frequently make architectural statements, for these to successfully integrate into their context, a respectful relationship is essential. That is not demonstrated here.”

