Iran’s FM calls for implementation of agreements with Qatar

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Saturday urged the need for the implementation of the already signed agreements between Iran and Qatar.

The foreign minister made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran with Qatar’s Assistant Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of bilateral importance and ways for promotion of relations between Tehran and Doha in all areas.

The Qatari side said that his country is resolved to enhance all-out relations with Iran.

Source: IRNA

