Mashhad: Tourists from the Netherlands & Germany visit Imam Reza (AS) shrine

SHAFAQNA-A 14-person group of tourists from the Netherlands and Germany have paid a visit to Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine.

After being warmly welcomed upon entry to the holy shrine, the group was directed to the office of Department of Tourists and Religions of the Office for Foreign Pilgrims’ Affairs and enjoyed special programs arranged for them.

When finished with their programs at the department office, the group visited carpet ad central museums of Imam Reza holy shrine while being accompanied by a guide fluent in English. Giving a chance for discussion with the religious expert of the office and showing an introductive video clip on Imam Reza shrine were some services rendered to the group. Also, Department of Tourists and Religions provided the mostly old-aged tourists with some cultural gifts as memorials.

During the discussion, almost all men and women of the group had an interactive and friendly give and take with office’s religious expert on different areas such as misunderstandings on Islam and its relations with other divine religions.

Members of the foreign group described Iranian nation as very friendly and warm people and said the huge crowd of pilgrims inside the holy shrine was “very magnificent”.

It is worth mentioning that to fulfill inter-faith dialogue and understanding among religions’ followers, Imam Reza holy shrine’s Office for Foreign Pilgrims’ Affairs plans many different yearly and occasional programs for large number of arriving foreign visitors and tourists to Imam Reza holy shrine.

