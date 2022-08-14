International Shia News Agency

World Cup 2022: HRW urges FIFA & Qatar to enhance compensation for migrant workers

0
HRW urges FIFA & Qatar

SHAFAQNA-With 100 days until the World Cup kicks off, Human Rights Watch has urged FIFA and Qatar on Friday to enhance compensation for migrant workers and their families, as Doha confirmed it has paid millions over four years.

The rights group demanded a “comprehensive remedy programme for workers who suffered serious harms, including deaths, injuries, and wage theft,” while working on World Cup-related facilities like as stadiums, transportation, and hotels.

Qatar has spent tens of billions of dollars on infrastructure since it was selected as the FIFA World Cup host in 2010, though it has faced intense scrutiny over its labour laws and treatment of hundreds of thousands of workers, many of whom are from South Asia.

In a statement sent to Doha News, a Qatari government official pointed towards the the Workers’ Support and Insurance Fund that was established in 2018 to disburse payments awarded by the Labour Dispute Settlement Committees when a company becomes insolvent and is unable to pay workers.

 

Source : dohanews

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

MEE: How World Cup 2022 became a game-changer for Middle East

Related posts

World Cup 2022 could start a day earlier than scheduled

asadian

FIFA World Cup Site replaces Israel with Occupied Palestinian Territories

asadian

Qatar calls on USA & Taliban to abide by Doha accord

asadian

World Cup 2022: Jordan advertising security jobs for retired soldiers

asadian

MEE: How World Cup 2022 became a game-changer for Middle East

asadian

World Cup 2022: Turkey to take on biological and chemical threats at Qatar

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.