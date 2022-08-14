International Shia News Agency

Extract energy from the sky

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A startup has developed a stunning new kite that can extract energy from the sky.

The technology is based on sound scientific principles and has a bright future.

A Munich-based company developing a kite power system that the carbon footprint is also much smaller and It’s less expensive to manufacture, less expensive to transport, and more efficient.

The company claims that their system can produce an average power of >1 hour of operation with continuous cycles at 5,5 kW.

Source: interestingengineering

 

