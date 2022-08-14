International Shia News Agency

Chronic pain relief with sound

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A team from University of Minnesota Twin Cities has found that electrical stimulation of the body combined with sound activates the brain’s somatosensory cortex, increasing the potential for using the technique to treat chronic pain and other sensory disorders.

The researchers tested the non-invasive technique on animals and are planning clinical trials on humans in the near future.

The researchers played broadband sound while electrically stimulating different parts of the body in guinea pigs. They found that the combination of the two activated neurons in the brain’s somatosensory cortex, which is responsible for touch and pain sensations throughout the body.

The researchers plan to continue investigating this “multimodal” approach to treating different neurological conditions, potentially integrating music therapy in the future to see how they can further modify the somatosensory cortex.

