Egypt: Fire at Cairo church kills 41

SHAFAQNA-At least 41 people were killed and 45 injured in a fire inside a church in the Egyptian city of Giza .

Egypt’s health ministry earlier said “several” people were killed in the fire at the Abu Sifin Coptic church in the Imbaba neighbourhood on Sunday and that ambulances transferred at least 55 injured people to local hospitals.

An initial investigation pointed to an electrical short-circuit, according to a police statement.

Two security sources told Reuters news agency an electrical fire broke out as 5,000 worshippers gathered for mass, causing a stampede.

Fifteen fire engines were dispatched to the scene to put out the flames while ambulances ferried the casualties to nearby hospitals.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com