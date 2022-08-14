International Shia News Agency

UN envoy to visit Rohingya refugee camp amid NGO complaints of rights violations

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday to visit Rohingya refugee camps amid international NGO complaints of human rights violations in the country.

Bachelet landed in Dhaka Sunday morning, a UN human rights official, Zahid Hossain, told EFE. She was received by Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

This is the first visit to Bangladesh of a person in this role, during which Bachelet plans to meet with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, members of the National Human Rights Commission, and non-governmental organizations.

Bachelet will also travel to Cox’s Bazar, where many of the 925,000 Rohingya refugees who fled neighboring Myanmar reside, especially since the start of the Myanmar military crackdown in 2017, which the UN described as ethnic cleansing and possible genocide.

Her visit comes days after Human Rights Watch (HRW) and eight other international organizations said Bachelet should call for an “immediate end to serious abuses including extrajudicial killings, torture, and enforced disappearances” during her visit to Bangladesh.

Source : laprensalatina.

www.shafaqna.com

