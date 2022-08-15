Afghan refugee’s life in USA

SHAFAQNA- One year since the American withdrawal from Afghanistan, Afghan refugees who have been resettled face myriad challenges.

Zainab, a teenager from Afghanistan who has lived in a cramped California motel room with her family for nearly a year, still has scars on her wrist from the shattered glass of a suicide bombing.

She and her sister, Zahra, are trying to quickly learn English so they can find work and help their family cover the sky-high cost of rent in San Jose.

“I have no choice but to help my family,” Zahra said through a translator inside the family’s budget motel room, filled with the aroma of cooked rice and strewn with stuffed animals and English grammar textbooks. The family spoke with Al Jazeera on the condition that their last name would be withheld.

Zahra’s 21-year-old brother, who the Taliban beat as he tried to enter the Kabul airport, remains trapped in Afghanistan.

