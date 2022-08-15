International Shia News Agency

Afghan refugee’s life in USA

0
Afghan refugee's life in USA

SHAFAQNA- One year since the American withdrawal from Afghanistan, Afghan refugees who have been resettled face myriad challenges.

Zainab, a teenager from Afghanistan who has lived in a cramped California motel room with her family for nearly a year, still has scars on her wrist from the shattered glass of a suicide bombing.

She and her sister, Zahra, are trying to quickly learn English so they can find work and help their family cover the sky-high cost of rent in San Jose.

“I have no choice but to help my family,” Zahra said through a translator inside the family’s budget motel room, filled with the aroma of cooked rice and strewn with stuffed animals and English grammar textbooks. The family spoke with Al Jazeera on the condition that their last name would be withheld.

Zahra’s 21-year-old brother, who the Taliban beat as he tried to enter the Kabul airport, remains trapped in Afghanistan.

 

Source : aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Secret schools sprung across Afghanistan

 

Related posts

Secret schools sprung across Afghanistan

asadian

Afghanistan: At least 4 injured in Kabul blast

asadian

USA: Albuquerque Police arrested a suspect in murders of 4 Muslim men

asadian

USA: Albuquerque Muslim community expresses fear after killings of men

asadian

USA: Ashura Maqtal Khani to be held at Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn

asadian

USA: Friday sermon and prayer to be held at Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.