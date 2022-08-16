Iran responds to EU proposal to save nuclear deal 

SHAFAQNA- Iran responded to the European Union’s “final” draft text to save a 2015 nuclear deal ,calling for flexibility from the United States’ side.

A final deal to resume implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is closer than ever if the US accepts the requirements of a sustainable, reliable deal in action.

Iran responded to the latest draft deal proposed by the EU early on Tuesday. What is perceived from the comments made by the Iranian negotiating team suggests that the disagreement is over three issues, two of which have been orally accepted by the US, but Iran insists on including them in the text.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council convened yesterday evening, discussing the issue in detail. The council made a decision on Iran’s stance on the EU’s proposed draft and the final response was delivered.

