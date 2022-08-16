Iraq: Coordination framework consensus on 4 conditions before dissolving parliament

SHAFAQNA- An informed source in the coordination framework revealed today (Tuesday 16 Aug 2022) the results of its recent meeting about the current political crisis in Iraq.

This source said: “The meeting of the leaders of the coordination framework led to the formulation of four conditions against going to the option of dissolving the parliament.”

This source, who asked not to be named, said about the conditions of the coordination framework: “The first condition is the presence of an elected government in the parliament with the candidate of the framework and the end of the government, and the second condition is the necessity of changing the election law and the election commission with the judgment of the federal court.”

Pointing out that the third condition is the holding of a parliament meeting to examine the legal and real solutions to deal with the request for the dissolution of the parliament and the time limit of the transitional government, he added: “But the fourth condition is the need to obtain a national consensus to take the decision to dissolve the parliament and hold early elections. It is based on certain schedules.”

The coordination framework had previously announced its intention to advance the government formation process in the coming days.

Source: Shafaqna Persian