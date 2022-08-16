Iraq: Najaf airport prepare to receive over 200 daily flights as Arbaeen approaches

SHAFAQNA- The official of Najaf international airport in Iraq said the airport has been prepared to receive more than 200 flights every day starting on the first day of Safar (August 29).

Muthanna Al-Taleqani, the head of the airport’s public relations office, said that with the reduction of coronavirus restrictions, a significantly larger number of pilgrims are expected to arrive in Najaf for Arbaeen this year.

He said the airport will be in full swing from the beginning of Safar to welcome Arbaeen pilgrims. Between 200 and 220 daily flights are expected to land at the airport during the Arbaeen season, the official stated.

Iran had predicted more than 4 million trips by Iranian pilgrims, he noted, adding that there will also be pilgrims traveling to Najaf from other countries like Lebanon, Persian Gulf Arab states and Asian countries.

The Arbaeen mourning ceremony is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. It marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (AS).

Each year, pilgrims, mainly from Iraq and Iran, travel long routes on foot to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) is located. The Day of Arbaeen falls on September 17 this year