Ft: EU studies Iranian response to ‘final text’ on nuclear deal

SHAFAQNA- Financial Times reported that the EU has said it is studying Iran’s response to a draft agreement intended to save the 2015 nuclear deal.

The EU received Tehran’s response to the draft late on Monday (15 Aug 2022). “We are studying it and are consulting with the other JCPOA [nuclear accord] participants and the USA on the way ahead,” an EU spokesperson said. EU officials have described the draft, which was discussed by Iran and the USA at indirect talks in Vienna this month, as the “final text”.

Analysts and diplomats said there were signs of some progress at the negotiations that are aimed at striking a deal under which the US agrees to re-join the accord and lift many sanctions on Iran in return for Tehran drastically reducing its nuclear activity. But there were still outstanding issues after 16 months of EU-mediated talks that have often floundered as the main protagonists have blamed each other for deadlocks.

Source: Financial Times

