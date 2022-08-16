Saudi crown prince washes Holy Kaaba

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attended the annual ceremonial washing of the Holy Kaaba in Mecca .

He washes Holy Kaaba in Makkah’s Grand Mosque on behalf of King Salman, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Tuesday.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman performed Tawaf and prayed ahead of the washing ceremony.

He was accompanied by Saudi minister of sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal. They were received by president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais.

Senior officials also participated in washing the Kaaba.

The interior walls are cleansed with a white cloth dipped in rose and musk perfumes. Zamzam water mixed with rose perfume is splashed on the floor and is wiped with bare hands and palm leaves.

