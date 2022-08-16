Intense lightning and fire in Medina+ Video

SHAFAQNA- Cyberspace users in Saudi Arabia published clips on Monday evening that show the moments of intense lightning and fire in the King Fahd National Park in Medina.

The fire took place at the same time as lightning struck several areas in Saudi Arabia.

Video clips show fire rising from the trees into the sky.

Twitter users have announced that the fire that occurred in King Fahd Central Park was contained without causing any casualties.

The Saudi Civil Defense also announced that a fire broke out between trees at the same time as a lightning strike in Medina and that the fire is still under control.

Different regions of Saudi Arabia were the scene of heavy rain and lightning yesterday.

Source: Shafaqna Persian