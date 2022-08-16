Bulldozer at an India Independence Day event in New Jersey

SHAFAQNA- US activists have expressed outrage after a bulldozer was used during an India Independence Day event in the state of New Jersey, something critics say Bulldozers have become a symbol for authorities use excavators to demolish the homes of Muslim activists.

Hundreds of Indian Americans held a rally on Sunday to commemorate India’s 75th Independence Day in Edison, a town in central New Jersey.

On Monday, photos and video of a bulldozer, adorned with posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ally, Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of India’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh, rolling through the main road in Edison as bystanders yelled “Jai Shree Ram”, a religious chant that has now become a battle cry for Hindu supremacists in India.

Adityanath is a vocal supporter of the Islamophobic “Love Jihad” campaign in India that aims to stop Muslims from marrying Hindu women, and he once said that he would place Hindu idols inside every mosque.

Minhaj Khan, an activist from New Jersey, told Middle East Eye that it was “a blatant display of anti-Muslim hate”.

