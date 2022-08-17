International Shia News Agency

World Cup 2022: North Africans represent biggest group of volunteers

SHAFAQNA-The majority of participants who registered to volunteer for the World Cup are from North African countries, a Qatari official said.
The FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place on 21 November until 18 December. However, volunteer roles will be kicking off from 1st October.

Some 60,000 interviews were conducted to select 20,000 volunteers who would work inside and outside the stadiums to ensure the World Cup 2022 runs smoothly, Nasser Al Mughaiseeb, Director of Volunteering Strategy at the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy said during an interview with local news outlet Al Sharq.

“We have received applications for registration from more than 180 nationalities around the world, most of them are from Asian and African countries, where their percentage exceeds 40% of the total applicants,” said Al-Mughaisib.

