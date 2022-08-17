SHAFAQNA-59th annual convention of Islamic society of north America will be held next month at the Downtown Islamic Center.

“The pandemic is over somewhat, and we can come together in person,” said Abdullah Mitchell, the council’s executive director. “This is a unique opportunity where we extend the invitation to all Muslims — both here, in Chicago, and across the nation — to come join this convention for an exciting time.”

It runs from Sept. 2-5, returning to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Rd., in Rosemont. The convention’s theme is Resilience, Hope and Faith: With Hardship, Comes Ease, which comes from the Quran and symbolizes the in-person return.

Convention activities will include youth programming, a bazaar, film screenings and featured speaker sessions.

The Chicago area is the perfect fit for the convention, given how well the location has drawn over the years, said Safaa Zarzour, president of the Islamic Society.

Hamzah Latif, co-chair of media relations for ISNA, said the organization anticipates pre-pandemic numbers for this year’s convention, with more than 50,000 attendees predicted on each day.

