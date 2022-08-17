Time of JCPOA joint meeting from Amir-Abdollahian’s view

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s foreign minister pointed out that the country is waiting for the response of America and said: “When we are sure that all our red lines have been taken into consideration and the full economic benefit of the agreement is in front of us, the next steps will be discussed.”

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said regarding the “buts and ifs” of holding a JCPOA joint meeting at the level of foreign ministers: “We have given our opinions to the other parties, including the United States, through the representative of the European Union, and we are waiting to receive the answers.”

Amir-Abdollahian said: “We must make sure that all our red lines are taken into account and we will get the full economic benefit from the agreement that is in front of us.”

He emphasized: “If we reach this point, the next steps will be discussed.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian