Mikati: Opinions regarding government formation are close

SHAFAQNA- “Najib Mikati”, the acting prime minister of Lebanon, announced today (Wednesday) that his views on the formation of the new government are close to “Michel Aoun”, the president of Lebanon.

Mikati said in a press conference after meeting with Aoun: “On July 29, I presented the composition of the government to the president, and in today’s meeting there was a discussion about this cabinet.”

A senior Lebanese political source disclosed last July 29 that Mikati presented the composition of the cabinet, to Michel Aoun which includes 24 ministers.

Mikati added without further explanation: “I can say that the views are close.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian