International Shia News Agency

Bloomberg: USA weighs plan to revive Iran nuclear deal

0
USA weighs plan to revive Iran nuclear deal

SHAFAQNA-Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration is weighing Iran’s response to an EU proposal aimed at reviving the 2015 international nuclear deal.

While the US has so far declined to comment on the proposal in detail, released as a last effort to salvage the joint comprehensive action plan by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday that the larger issues are “largely settled” and that it was close to seeking the US.

“This is the text that the EU has put on the table which is largely based on the deal that has been on the table for several months now,” Price said.

Administration officials say there are no plans to remove Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ designation as a foreign terrorist organization – fueled by a political firestorm fueled by reports that the move was under consideration in Washington.

Source: bloomberg

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

EU: End of Iran nuclear talks near

Related posts

F‌T: EU studies Iranian response to ‘final text’ on nuclear deal

asadian

Iran responds to EU’s proposal to save nuclear deal 

asadian

IRNA: Iran may accept EU’s proposal to revive nuclear deal if its demands are fulfilled

asadian

EU diplomats: Potential solution for Iran Nuclear Deal could be found in 72 hours or not at all

asadian

Vienna: Iran’s Chief Nuclear Negotiator Meets EU’s Coordinator

asadian

Reuters: Iran & USA negotiators travel to Vienna for nuclear talks

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.