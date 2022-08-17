Bloomberg: USA weighs plan to revive Iran nuclear deal

SHAFAQNA-Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration is weighing Iran’s response to an EU proposal aimed at reviving the 2015 international nuclear deal.

While the US has so far declined to comment on the proposal in detail, released as a last effort to salvage the joint comprehensive action plan by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday that the larger issues are “largely settled” and that it was close to seeking the US.

“This is the text that the EU has put on the table which is largely based on the deal that has been on the table for several months now,” Price said.

Administration officials say there are no plans to remove Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ designation as a foreign terrorist organization – fueled by a political firestorm fueled by reports that the move was under consideration in Washington.

Source: bloomberg

