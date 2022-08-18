International Shia News Agency

Afghanistan: Several killed after huge explosion at Kabul Mosque

SHAFAQNA-At least 21 people have been killed and 33 others were wounded after a bombing at Kabul mosque during evening prayers on Wednesday, according to the police.

“Yesterday an explosion occurred in a mosque … during evening prayers. As a result 21 of our citizens were martyred and 33 were wounded,” Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said in a statement on Thursday.

Italian non-governmental organization (NGO) Emergency, which operates a hospital in the capital, earlier said it was treating 27 patients who had been wounded in the blast, three of whom had died. Five of the wounded were children.

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid earlier confirmed there were dead and wounded, but did not specify how many.

“The murderers of civilians and perpetrators … will soon be punished for their crimes,” he wrote on Twitter.

 

Source:  aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

