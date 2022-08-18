Turkey& Israel to restore full diplomatic ties

SHAFAQNA-Turkey and Israel have agreed to restore full diplomatic ties and will return ambassadors to to Ankara and Tel Aviv following a gradual improvement in relations.

The announcement on Wednesday followed a conversation between Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It comes four years after the two countries expelled ambassadors over the killing of 60 Palestinians by Israeli forces during protests on the Gaza border against the opening of the United States Embassy in Jerusalem.

“It was decided to once again upgrade the level of the relations between the two countries to that of full diplomatic ties and to return ambassadors and consuls general,” a statement from Lapid’s office said.

“Upgrading relations will contribute to deepening ties between the two peoples, expanding economic, trade, and cultural ties, and strengthening regional stability,” it added.

