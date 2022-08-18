Aljazeera: 100 days of injustic since killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

SHAFAQNA- Aljazeera reported that justice remains elusive for veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, shot and killed by Israeli forces 100 days ago.

Abu Akleh, a Palestinian American reporter who was well known across the Arab world for her 25-year coverage of the Israeli occupation, was fatally shot in the head by an Israeli sniper on May 11 while covering an Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

The 51-year-old was with a group of other journalists, including Al Jazeera cameraman Majdi Bannoura, who filmed the immediate aftermath of the shooting. The journalists were all wearing press helmets and vests, clearly marking them as journalists.

Now, more than three months after Abu Akleh was killed, her family – who were snubbed by US President Joe Biden during his visit to the Middle East last month and again when they went to Washington – said that despite overwhelming evidence and several investigations finding Israel responsible, the US has failed to do the bare minimum in holding its ally accountable.

Source : aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com