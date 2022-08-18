Qatar denounces deadly Kabul Mosque attack

SHAFAQNA- Qatar strongly denounced an overnight Mosque bombing in Kabul that killing and injuring dozens of civilians. Despite the Taliban’s claims that it has brought security to the country, Afghanistan has seen regular attacks by armed groups in recent months.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the country’s firm position on “rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons”, in a statement issued on Thursday. It also emphasised Qatar’s total refusal of targeting places of worship and terrorising civilians. Doha expressed condolences to the families of the victims, as well as the Afghan government and people.

