World Cup 2022: Dubai properties capitalise on short-term rentals

SHAFAQNA- Property owners in Dubai are reportedly shifting to short-term rentals rather than the usual annual leases in preparation for fans flocking to the region for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

According to Gulf News, a number of properties have been placed under short-stay listings in Dubai. Industry experts believe the demand for such units is expected to rise due to regional tourism generated from the major sporting event.

“We’ve seen more activity within short-term rentals, with more supply coming to the market as some longer-term landlords opt to switch to the short-term model to benefit from increasing occupancy rates and higher net yields,” said Jean-Pierre Mondalek, CEO of houza.com, told Gulf News.

Source: dohanews

