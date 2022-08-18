Iran’s FM: New phase in Vienna to start if Iran’s red lines respected

Hossein Amirabdollahian and Oman Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al Busaidi exchanged viewpoints on Tehran’s talks with the world powers to remove sanctions on Iran and also discussed bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest in regional and international fields.

Referring to Oman’s constructive role during the negotiations to lift sanctions on Iran, Amirabdollahian thanked the county’s efforts to bring the views of different parties attending the negotiations closer.

Pointing to Iran’s goodwill and seriousness in reaching a good and lasting agreement, he underlined that after receiving US comments, if Iran’s redlines are respected and its economic benefits are ensured, a new phase will start in Vienna.

The Iranian FM stressed that “we cannot speak” with certainty about reaching a good and lasting agreement until everything is agreed upon.

Elsewhere, pointing to the arrest of one of the Iranian pilgrims during this year’s Hajj rituals by the Saudi police, Amirabdollahian called for the need for his release as soon as possible.

Oman’s FM, for his part, expressed hope that with the joint cooperation of all sides in Vienna, they will witness a satisfactory outcome of the Vienna talks.

He also noted that within the framework of friendly relations between the two countries, he would pursue the release of the Iranian pilgrim.