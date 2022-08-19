India allows voting rights to non-locals

SHAFAQNA- Any Indian citizen living temporarily in the disputed Muslim-majority region can be enlisted as a voter – a move that has outraged the Kashmiris.

The move, announced on Wednesday by the federally controlled territory’s top electoral officer, is expected to add about 2.5 million more voters on top of the 7.6 million existing voters – a whopping 30 percent increase.

The new voters would include Indians temporarily residing in the region, mainly Indian military personnel, government and private sector employees, and migrant workers.

“All those not enlisted as voters earlier are eligible to vote after the abrogation of Article 370,” Hirdesh Kumar said, adding that the provisions of the Representation of the People Act – the law that deals with the conduct of elections in India – also applies to the region.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com