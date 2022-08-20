WFP: Millions suffer from drought in Horn of Africa

SHAFAQNA- Levels of hunger soar in Horn of Africa after back-to-back droughts, threat of famine looms, World Food Program (WFP) said. The World Food Program (WFP) is expanding assistance in the Horn of Africa .

Since the start of the year, 9 million more people have slipped into severe food insecurity across Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, leaving 22 million people struggling to find enough food to eat, WFP’s regional office in Nairobi said in a statement.

David Beasley, WFP’s executive director, who wrapped up his visit to drought-ravaged Somalia on Thursday, said that more than 7 million people – close to half the population – are acutely food insecure and 213,000 are already facing famine-like conditions.

Beasley visited the southern city of Baardheere and met with families – including malnourished children and their mothers – who were forced to leave their homes and travel long distances through conflict-wracked areas in search of humanitarian assistance.

“People here have been waiting years for rain – but they cannot wait any longer for life-saving food assistance. The world needs to act now to protect the most vulnerable communities from the threat of widespread famine in the Horn of Africa,” Beasley said.

He added that “there is still no end in sight to this drought crisis, so we must get the resources needed to save lives and stop people plunging into catastrophic levels of hunger and starvation.”

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com