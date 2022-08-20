MEE: How Covid vaccine rollout exposed inequality in Middle East

SHAFAQNA- Middleeasteye reported that Covid-19 cases are rising yet again, and the uneven distribution of life-saving vaccines could leave poor countries in the Middle East and North Africa even further behind.

In late July, the World Health Organisation (WHO) raised alarm over increasing Covid cases in the Eastern Mediterranean region (EMRO), which spans Morocco to Pakistan but does not include Israel and Algeria.

Given widespread Covid-fatigue and assertions that the new strain may be highly contagious though not necessarily deadly, the story fell into obscurity.

‘Armed conflict, political instability, climate shocks and the secondary impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic have weakened capacities to withstand and recover from shocks’ – Robert Mardini, Director-General, ICRC.

But as health experts have repeatedly warned, the pandemic isn’t over. Covid cases haven’t fallen. They come and go in waves. Deaths have decreased, but the virus still has the capacity to overwhelm health systems and kill.

Source: middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com