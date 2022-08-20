UN calls for release of Saudi woman sentenced to 34 years in prison for tweeting

SHAFAQNA- The UN human rights office, OHCHR, expressed outrage over a prison sentence spanning more than three decades handed down to a Saudi woman.

Doctoral student Salma Al-Shehab was sentenced to 34 years in jail, followed by a 34-year travel ban in connection with a series of tweets and retweets on political and human rights issues in Saudi Arabia, OHCHR spokesperson Liz Throssell said in a statement.

“We urge the Saudi authorities to quash her conviction and release her immediately and unconditionally,” she said. “She should never have been arrested and charged in the first place for such conduct”.

Source: news.un.org

