Israeli assault ends wedding ceremony plans in Gaza

SHAFAQNA-Weddings in Gaza are one of the few occasions of joy, but Israel’s three-day attack resulted in deaths and delays.

Abeer Harb waited six hours for her fiancé’s body to be rescued from under the rubble.

The 24-year-old had only been engaged to Ismail Dweik since June, and the couple were busy making preparations for their wedding, when an Israeli air attack destroyed Ismail’s home, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Ismail, a 30-year-old ready to start a new life with Abeer, was killed on August 6, on the second day of Israel’s three-day bombardment of the narrow coastal enclave, which has faced numerous assaults during a now 15-year Israeli blockade.

He was among the 49 Palestinians killed in the latest round of fighting, which Israel said targeted the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, an armed group active in Gaza. Nearly half of those killed were civilians, Palestinian officials have said.

Israel said the attack was a “preemptive” strike on Islamic Jihad, which it says was planning to launch attacks in Israel.

Source : aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com