Aljazeera: Agreement to restore Iran nuclear deal is close

SHAFAQNA- A European proposal to restore the 2015 nuclear agreement between Western countries and Iran appears to be gaining traction, with sources revealing to Aljazeera Arabic details of the proposed agreement, and indicating that there is broad agreement among all sides.

Officials in Tehran and Washington, the latter of which unilaterally abandoned the deal in 2018, in addition to other signatories – which include China, Russia, France, Germany and the United Kingdom – have expressed cautious optimism that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) can be revived soon.

Source: Al Jazeera

