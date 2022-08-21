US “concerned” over Israel raids on Palestinian NGOs

SHAFAQNA-The United States said it was “concerned” by by Israel’s raids of the West Bank offices of Palestinian NGOs.

On Thursday, Israeli forces swept into the West Bank and carried out raids on the offices of seven NGOs, at least six of which the Israel’s defence ministry had declared illegal last October and accused of having links with ‘terrorism’, namely with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

The NGOs consisted of Addameer, Al-Haq, the Bisan Center for Research & Development, Defense for Children International-Palestine, the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees, the Union of Agricultural Work Committees, and the Union of Health Work Committees (UHWC) – all of which denied Tel Aviv’s accusations.

