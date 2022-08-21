Qatar stars distributing cash aid to families in Gaza

SHAFAQNA-The Qatar Committee for Gaza Reconstruction has started distributing cash aid to families in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, in collaboration with the Qatar Fund for Development.

According to the committee’s chairman, Ambassador Mohamed al-Emadi, cash assistance will be delivered to about 100,000 impoverished and families in need throughout the besieged enclave, noting each household will get a $100 grant.

The relief will be provided through the UN at more than 300 designated centres and stores across all governorates.

Qatar provides a monthly humanitarian donation to Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip who are suffering from the Israeli blockade’s severe economic and living conditions.

