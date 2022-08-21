International Shia News Agency

Pope urges dialogue on Nicaragua’s church-state

SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis called for a “open and sincere” dialogue between the Church and the government , following the arrest of a bishop who is a vocal critic of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega.

Speaking to pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter’s Square for his weekly blessing, Francis made his first comments on the crisis in the Central American country, where in recent months authorities have detained priests while others have gone into exile.

Francis, who did not specifically mention the arrest of the Bishop Rolando Alvarez of Matagalpa in the north of the country, said he was following the situation in Nicaragua “with worry and pain” and asked for prayers for the country.

Source : reuters

www.shafaqna.com

