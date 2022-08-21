Oman refuses to open airspace to Israel

SHAFAQNA-Oman has reportedly refused to open its airspace to Israeli commercial flights,despite other Persian Gulf states having opened theirs amid warming relations with Tel Aviv.

According to a report by the newspaper Israel Hayom on Thursday, Oman decided to keep its airspace closed to Israeli flights, a week after the chief executive of Israel’s carrier El Al – Dina Ben-Tal – said that Tel Aviv would receive official permission from Muscat to use its airspace.

That move was expected to be made after Saudi Arabia gave permission for the national carrier to fly over its airspace, in order to enable flights to pass directly over the Persian Gulf region en route to destinations such as India and Thailand. “It’s not just Saudi Arabia. We need the full route to be approved,” Ben-Tal said at the time.

