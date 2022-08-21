Afghanistan: Rains cause deadly floods

SHAFAQNA-Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in eastern Afghanistan overnight has killed at least nine people, washed away homes and destroyed livestock and farmland.

Abdullah Mufaker, head of Logar province’s disaster management department, said it was not yet known how many people had been killed or injured by the rising waters, but that at least nine people were dead.

The Afghanistan Meteorological Department has declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces of the country and warned about the possibility of floods in those areas.

Taliban local officials in Maidan Wardak announced that the flooding had caused financial damage to the residents of the area.

