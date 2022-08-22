Ramallah: Shireen Abu Akleh honored with street naming

SHAFAQNA- More than 100 days after Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in Jenin, hundreds of Palestinians and supporters gathered in Ramallah to unveil a street named after the Palestinian veteran journalist.

The street is on the way that Abu Akleh used to travel daily to get to work at the Al-Jazeera network office in Ramallah and where she was reporting live coverage of incidents in Palestine.

Ramallah City Municipal Council announced the new street in the presence of Abu Akleh’s family and supporters, along with a monument where she stood during her reports.

The memorial reflects the symbolism of Abu Akleh in the collective memory of Palestinians since they still consider her as their voice. Ramallah Municipal spokeswoman Maram Totah said the street names are a way to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the Palestinian cause as city streets are always named after martyrs and fighters who carried their message in their lives and deaths.

“Shireen was an exceptional giver. She held the voice of the Palestinians and never stopped telling the world about the crimes committed by the occupation against the Palestinian human being,” said Totah.

“She had a special, special place in the hearts of the city’s people. She was attending the social activities with them and this memorization of her in Ramallah is to honor her and all the martyrs of the Palestinian press,” Totah added.

