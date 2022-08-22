Massacre of Ibrahimi Mosque changed religious life for Muslims in Al-Khalil

SHAFAQNA- 29 Palestinians were killed by an Israeli extremist during the dawn prayer on Feb. 25, 1994. Adel Idriss will never forget the day he lost his brother and cousin while they were performing the dawn prayer at the Ibrahimi Mosque. The Mosque in the old city of Hebron (Al-Khalil) and this happened on the second Friday of Ramadhan.

On that day, Idriss was the imam or leader of the prayer, and he still remembers the horrible moment when Israeli extremist Baruch Goldstein opened fire on the worshippers with a machine gun. The gruesome attack on Feb. 25, 1994 left 29 people dead and dozens of others wounded.

“I lost my brother Saleem and the other was injured. Also, our family lost my cousin, Diab Al Karaki. We were fasting, unarmed civilians performing our Islamic worship in the holy Month of Ramadhan when he attacked us in a horrible crime,” Idriss told Anadolu Agency.

Palestinians say the attack was planned by a group of Jewish settlers with indirect assistance from the Israeli army, who was not present during the massacre.

Muslims attach great importance to Al-Ibrahimi Mosque, as they believe it was built above the tomb of Prophet Ibrahim (Prophet Abraham (AS)).

Following the massacre, the religious life of the Muslims in Hebron and their ability to reach the mosque were changed due to Israeli military restrictions that were imposed against the entire old city, which is located south of Jerusalem.

Source: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com