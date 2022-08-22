Aljazeera: Iran blames USA for nuclear deal delays

SHAFAQNA- Iran said that USA administration doesn’t have the resolve to face off JCPOA opponents ,according to Aljazeera. Iran has confirmed that it has yet to receive a response from the United States on its latest proposals to restore their 2015 nuclear deal, blaming Washington for its inaction.

“What matters so far is procrastination from the American side on offering a response,” Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Nasser Kanani told reporters on Monday (22 Aug 2022). “We acted in time and we’ve always shown that we’ve acted responsibly” in the nuclear talks, he said.

A week ago, Iran submitted its response to a “final text” circulated by the European Union after the latest round of talks with stakeholders – namely China, France, Germany, Russia, and the United Kingdom – in Vienna.

