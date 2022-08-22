Canada: Muslim family wearing burkinis barred from pool

SHAFAQNA- Muslim family wearing burkinis were not allowed to swim at a water park in Canada. Mother Halima Jelloul, her husband and two daughters booked a room at the Lilac Resort in Winnipeg, capital of the southern Manitoba province, on Friday, CTV News reported.

The family was told that they could not enter the pool as they were wearing burkinis, full-body women’s swimsuits covering everything except the hands, face, and feet.

“About 10-15 minutes, the owner approached us and said that due to the burkini me and my daughter were wearing we aren’t allowed on the waterslide. My daughters were crying. It wasn’t really a pleasing moment for us, so I had to check in with my daughters to see if they were okay and wanted to stay or leave,” the mother said.

“On a daily basis we experience that at the beach. People looking at you not knowing what it is, which is okay, and some education needs to happen,” Jelloul added.

Source: aa

