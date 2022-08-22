International Shia News Agency

UAE reinstates envoy to Iran after six-year absence

0
UAE reinstates envoy to Iran

SHAFAQNA- The United Arab Emirates will reassign its Ambassador to Iran following a six-year absence as relations between the two countries strengthen. Earlier August, Kuwait appointed its first ambassador to Iran since 2016.

The UAE ministry of foreign affairs announced on Sunday (21 Aug 2022) that Envoy Saif Mohammed Al-Zaabi would return to Tehran “in the coming days” after years of severed relations between the two neighbouring nations.

This comes as Abu Dhabi boosts effort to advance ties with Tehran “to achieve the common interests of the two countries and the wider region”, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Source: dohanews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Time of JCPOA joint meeting from Amir-Abdollahian’s view

asadian

UAE calls on UN to use name ‘Daesh’ for the terrorist group

asadian

Photos: Ashura 2022 in Iran

asadian

Chinese president calls for more progress in developing relationship between Iran & China

asadian

Iran: Qazvin’s Rafi Church [Photos]

asadian

MEM: Iran says talks with Saudis to advance from security to political level

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.