UAE reinstates envoy to Iran after six-year absence

SHAFAQNA- The United Arab Emirates will reassign its Ambassador to Iran following a six-year absence as relations between the two countries strengthen. Earlier August, Kuwait appointed its first ambassador to Iran since 2016.

The UAE ministry of foreign affairs announced on Sunday (21 Aug 2022) that Envoy Saif Mohammed Al-Zaabi would return to Tehran “in the coming days” after years of severed relations between the two neighbouring nations.

This comes as Abu Dhabi boosts effort to advance ties with Tehran “to achieve the common interests of the two countries and the wider region”, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Source: dohanews

