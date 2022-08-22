Euronews: EU’s Foreign Policy Chief hopes for USA’s response on nuclear deal this week

SHAFAQNA- Euronews reported that the European Union’s Foreign Policy Chief hoped the United States of America would respond positively as early as this week to EU’s proposal that aims to save a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

Josep Borrell also said that Iran had given a “reasonable” response to the proposal, which follows 16 months of fitful, indirect USA.-Iranian talks with the EU shuttling between the parties. The contents of the proposal have not been made public.

“There was a proposal from me as coordinator of the negotiations saying ‘this is the equilibrium we reached, I don’t think we can improve it on one side or the other’… and there was a response from Iran that I considered reasonable,” Borrell told a university event in the Spanish city of Santander.

“It was transmitted to the United States of America which has not yet responded formally… I hope the response will put an end to the negotiations,” he added.

Source: euronews

www.shafaqna.com