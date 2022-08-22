Street Child World Cup in Qatar is hoping to change lives

SHAFAQNA-just over a month before the FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off, the capital Doha will play host to the Street Child World Cup (SCWC).

The 11-day event, which includes 27 teams from 24 countries, will take place from October 5 at Education City Stadium, one of the eight venues for the Qatar 2022 World Cup that kicks off on November 20.

“In 2008, I met a boy named Andy who lived on the streets,” John Wroe, co-founder and CEO of Street Child United (SCU), told Al Jazeera.

“He said when people see him on the streets, they say he’s a street child but when they see him playing football, they say he’s a person. We wanted to bring a change on the street children’s behalf and we realised that having a world cup for street children was a great way to do that.”

Source : aljazeera

