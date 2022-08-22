Pakistan: At Least ten Killed in mosque roof collapses

More than 100 got injured in the incident. The people of the flood-hit area were taking refuge in the mosque.

This incident occurred at around 7am in the village near the Shaheed Mushtaq area. Khairpur, which comprises eight tehsils and 88 union councils, has sunk in heavy rains.

The road infrastructure was damaged, making it difficult for rescue workers to reach there. At least 120 people have so far died and over 500 have been wounded in rain related incidents.

Qaim Ali Shah, former Sindh chief minister, had announced Rs40 billion of funds for the area four years ago. But, locals said that area was still deprived of proper road and drainage infrastructure.

As many as 200 people were in the mosque, they said, adding that many residents decided to stay in it after their houses were swept away in floods.

The incident happened hours after incumbent provincial CM Murad Ali Shah visited flood-hit areas of Sindh. He told reporters that it was a natural calamity after presiding over a meeting to review the situation. Roads would be renovated after six months, the chief minister added.

Source: IQNA