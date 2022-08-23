UN concerned about planned trials of Ukrainian POW’s

SHAFAQNA- The UN’s human rights office expressed concern on Tuesday (23 Aug 2022) about plans by Russian-backed authorities to try Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) .
A spokesperson for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said the building of metal cages by Russian-backed authorities for Ukrainian prisoners of war in Mariupol is “humiliating”.
Russia has carried out artillery and air raids in the Zaporizhia region, Ukraine’s General Staff said. Attacks near the nuclear power plant in the region have led to calls for the area to be demilitarised.
Source: aljazeera
