International Shia News Agency

UN concerned about planned trials of Ukrainian POW’s

0
UN concerned about planned trials

SHAFAQNA- The UN’s human rights office expressed concern on Tuesday (23 Aug 2022) about plans by Russian-backed authorities to try Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) .

A spokesperson for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said the building of metal cages by Russian-backed authorities for Ukrainian prisoners of war in Mariupol is “humiliating”.

Russia has carried out artillery and air raids in the Zaporizhia region, Ukraine’s General Staff said. Attacks near the nuclear power plant in the region have led to calls for the area to be demilitarised.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Pope: Don’t get accustomed to war in Ukraine

Related posts

Ukraine War: UN’s Secretary-General condemns attack on Odesa port

asadian

Survey: Large majority in EU say Ukraine War has or will hit their living standards

asadian

EU blames Russia for global food crisis

asadian

Germany: G7 summit kicks off with focus on Ukraine

asadian

UNICEF: Nearly two-thirds of Ukraine’s children are displaced

asadian

European Affairs Expert: War in Ukraine causes controversy among some countries

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.